Analysts Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $2.13. Wayfair posted earnings of ($2.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wayfair.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.84.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,565,175.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,430,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $58,268.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Wayfair by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $292.97 on Friday. Wayfair has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.21.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

