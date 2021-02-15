AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $194,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Clorox by 585.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after buying an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Clorox by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after buying an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 479.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after buying an additional 317,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 33.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $378,315.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,855.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,085 shares of company stock worth $94,387,978. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLX opened at $185.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.76 and its 200-day moving average is $209.88. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

