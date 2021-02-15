UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 54,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

