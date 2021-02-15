State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAB. Cowen raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:WAB opened at $80.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $84.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,500 shares of company stock worth $11,355,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

