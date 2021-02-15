TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,721 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:TCF opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $44.81.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

