Analysts Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.42. Bank of America posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,941,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,504,000 after buying an additional 4,830,106 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $90,723,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $288.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

