Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) Receives GBX 313.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 313.38 ($4.09).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

LON ASCL opened at GBX 369.60 ($4.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 364.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 326.99. Ascential plc has a one year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

