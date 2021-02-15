DA Davidson Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $72.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER opened at $60.63 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,603,891. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,070,390 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $156,590,000 after buying an additional 2,111,790 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 938,513 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after buying an additional 99,887 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,966 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,669,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.