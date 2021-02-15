The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1,426.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.07.

Shares of COO opened at $385.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $391.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

