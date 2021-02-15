Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2,804.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,121 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.55.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

