SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.48 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Alcoa worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.