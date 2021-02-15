Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Total by 37.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Total by 6.9% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 123,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Total by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s payout ratio is presently 52.74%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

