National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,239 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

