Camden Capital LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.77.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $187.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The company has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

