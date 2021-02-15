New York Health Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New York Health Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the January 14th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of New York Health Care stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. New York Health Care has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About New York Health Care

New York Health Care, Inc operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services.

