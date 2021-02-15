Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Drops By 50.0%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Adhera Therapeutics stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06. Adhera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Get Adhera Therapeutics alerts:

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Adhera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.