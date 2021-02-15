US Bancorp DE Has $14.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,779,000 after acquiring an additional 828,156 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,671,000 after acquiring an additional 650,970 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,451,000 after acquiring an additional 605,079 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,045,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,335,000 after purchasing an additional 285,167 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.52 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $110.59.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.