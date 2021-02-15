Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 121.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61.

