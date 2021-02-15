Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW opened at $162.27 on Monday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $169.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.14.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

