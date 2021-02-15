Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $35.94 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

