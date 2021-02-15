Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 501.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 12.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

NYSE AFL opened at $46.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,414. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

