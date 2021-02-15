7,900 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

