Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 180.33 ($2.36).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) stock opened at GBX 188.60 ($2.46) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.80. Cairn Energy PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 67.78 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The stock has a market cap of £941.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

