Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Cut to Sell at MKM Partners

MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.73.

NYSE:ACB opened at $12.48 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

