Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

NYSE:PWR opened at $77.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

