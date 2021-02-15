Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,268,000 after purchasing an additional 384,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,857,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,139,000 after purchasing an additional 277,660 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 210,056 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,424,000 after purchasing an additional 699,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $54.69 on Monday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

