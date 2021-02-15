Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $67,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 666.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 56,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

