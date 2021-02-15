Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,961 Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 87,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 81,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

USMC opened at $36.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

