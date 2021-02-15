Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 59,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $276.24 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

