Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,248 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 286.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $210.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.19. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $347.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

