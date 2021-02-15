BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 113.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $41.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

