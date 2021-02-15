Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,757 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

STE opened at $183.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.16. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

