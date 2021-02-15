Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,898 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $31.23 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.