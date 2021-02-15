Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,329 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $150.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.72. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

