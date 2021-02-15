Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,419 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

