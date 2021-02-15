CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $272,000 Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,878 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 903,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 807,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 688,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,413,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 457,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJI opened at $23.66 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

