779 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Tesla by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $816.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $804.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,569,117 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

