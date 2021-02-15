Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Nasdaq worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,361,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,064,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 820,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,688,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 19.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,526,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 604,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $141.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $145.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day moving average is $130.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.