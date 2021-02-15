Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Stock Holdings Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,664 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLSN. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

