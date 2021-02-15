Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $36,159,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

NYSE SWK opened at $175.57 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.