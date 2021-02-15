13,840 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 618,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 481,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,489,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 462,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,994,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,399,000 after buying an additional 254,654 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 49,396 shares during the last quarter.

BGY opened at $5.91 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $6.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

