UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,399 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $54.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $56.65.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

