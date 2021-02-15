Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,002.00

Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,002 ($13.09) and last traded at GBX 1,001 ($13.08), with a volume of 295332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 974 ($12.73).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 26.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 919.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 791.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

