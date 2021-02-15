Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Grows By 85.2%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the January 14th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $65.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.34 and a beta of 1.47. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMADY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays cut Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

