Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Increases By 66.7%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $30.00 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.26.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

