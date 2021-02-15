Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Decreases By 38.0%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the January 14th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

AIXXF opened at $20.70 on Monday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.