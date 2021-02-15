International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in International Seaways by 229.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 181,362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth about $1,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in International Seaways by 525.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in International Seaways by 24.4% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 414,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 81,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth about $1,084,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSW stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $563.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

