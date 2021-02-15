Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 13,143 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

