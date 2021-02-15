Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.12% of GAN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth about $407,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in GAN by 41.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the third quarter worth about $5,388,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

GAN opened at $30.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

