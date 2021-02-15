Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Declines By 49.0%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the January 14th total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $54.10 on Monday. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

